Foreign Office Apologises for Offensive Emails About Harry Dunn Family

BRITAIN’S Foreign Office has been forced to apologise after emails were leaked containing offensive comments by civil servants about the family of Harry Dunn.

The Foreign Office apologised for the “unprofessional and unacceptable” language used in private exchanges between civil servants and officials describing the family of Harry Dunn. The 19-year old was killed when the wife of a US intelligence official, Anne Sacoolas, smashed into his motorcycle while driving on the wrong side of the road in Northamptonshire.

The case sparked outrage, as Sacoolas fled to the US and cannot be extradited for manslaughter due to diplomatic immunity. The bereaved family of Harry Dunn campaigned publicly for Sacoolas to face trial, though recently leaked emails reveal what some Foreign Office officials really thought about the Dunns.

One email said that calls from Dunn’s mother for Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to resign over the scandal were “totally excessive”. An official wrote that the family “don’t understand anything at all” and that Dunn’s parents were so convinced of “everyone’s bad faith that it never crosses their mind that anything of that we are telling them might be true.”

The family’s spokesperson was described in the internal emails as “evil”, “aggressive”, and “eratic”, though officials also conceded that he had played a “media blinder”. The comments have been slammed by many for being insensitive and extremely unprofessional in the case of a tragic loss of young life.

The Foreign Office has apologised over the comments, and have said that managerial action has been taken against their authors.

