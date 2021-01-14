Fishy Business: Guardia Civil Seized 40,000 Kilos of Illegal Fish in 2020

GUARDIA CIVIL officers seized over 40,000 kilograms of illegal fish in 2020 in a nationwide crackdown on black market fishing.

The Guardia Civil has a dedicated unit working to impose Spain’s regulations on its coastlines to combat illegal, undeclared, and unregulated fishing. Last year, the group seized an impressive 40,000 kilograms of illegal fish across the country.

The aim of the Guardia Civil’s crackdown is to protect consumers, who could be consuming products that have not passed safety regulations. It is also to control and conserve Spain’s fisheries, which is an important industry in many coastal areas.

Fish products that have passed health tests and have been approved for consumption will be donated to food banks, which have seen a surge in demand across Spain due to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. The rest will be destroyed to keep them safely away from potential consumers.

Some fishermen and distributors of illegal catches have faced criminals charges for offenses against public health. Most Spanish customers purchase their fresh fish from local trusted shops (pescaderia), though Guardia Civil has warned that unregulated products have been detected across the country.

