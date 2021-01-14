Firefighters Work by Land and by Air Against Forest Fire

FIREFIGHTERS work by land and by air against a forest fire in Granada.

The Forest fire in the Güéjar Sierra in Granada was announced at just after 4 pm on Wednesday afternoon, and Infoca worked by both land and air to extinguish the fire.

The Centre for Forest Defense (Cedefo) that is based in Seron in Almeria deployed a Bell 412 helicopter to help with the fire. It joined the 20 plus strong crew of firefighters along with a pump vehicle, an operations technician and environmental agents.

The state of the fire is not currently known.

