A WOMAN from Lincolnshire has been fined for driving 100 miles for a McDonald’s. She travelled through three different counties to meet with her sister.

The 100 mile, three county trip was to meet the woman’s sister, and grab a meal from McDonald’s, all while the UK is in the third national lockdown. The 30-something has been fined by the North Yorkshire Police for her outing that took place on Saturday, January 9.

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Inspector Rachel Wood said, “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel. So the woman, who is in her 30s, received a fixed penalty from North Yorkshire Police.

“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want. But in the meantime, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

