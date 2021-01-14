Fine for Hoaxer That Claimed COVID Filled Hospitals Were Empty

FINE for hoaxer that claimed COVID-19 filled hospitals were empty and encouraged others to venture into hospitals and take their own videos.

Hannah Dean aged 30, a fitness instructor took to Facebook pretending to be a registered journalist, and posted photos, supposedly showing ‘empty’ hospitals with no sign of COVID.

The hoaxer has not only been fined by police, but has been slammed with criticisms over provoking behaviour changes that could kill people. The mum-of-two made claims that photos were from the Southampton General hospital, the Princess Royal University Hospital, the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and the Kent and St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

On Facebook she said, “QA Queen Alexandra… hospital is the quietest I have ever seen it. I know this is hard to get our heads around, but the government are lying to us.”

Police have confirmed that the photos taken were not from frontline parts of the hospitals and have fined the mum £200 as she left her home without a valid reason.

Police said, “Our colleagues across the NHS are working flat out to fight this virus, and we are all grateful for their continued efforts.

“There has been lots of publicity this weekend about us all doing our bit to stick to the rules and guidelines to support our NHS – we urge each and everyone of you to do the same.”

