Final Decision On Holy Week In Spain’s Andalucía Delayed

FINAL decision on the fate of Holy Week in Spain’s Andalucía delayed until February

At a meeting between the Junta de Andalucía and the Association of Brotherhoods in Malaga on Wednesday, January 13, the decision was taken to delay making a final call on whether or not the Holy Week festivities could go ahead as planned until the beginning of February to examine the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the region and the effect of lockdown restrictions.

While many other communities have already cancelled the traditional Easter processions and public celebrations, Andalucían officials are still exploring alternatives, although head of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has warned against overcrowding the streets in March and April.

“Studying the possible reality of the health situation on the date of Holy Week, we have convened another meeting in the first days of February to present concrete proposals on three real scenarios”, explained the Union of Brotherhoods of Malaga.

Following the news in December that Sevilla had already cancelled Holy Week processions, Juanma Moreno stated that “everything seems to indicate that there will be no” Holy Week in 2021.

