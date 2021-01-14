Family Breach Lockdown to Hunt Pokemon

FAMILY breach lockdown rules to Hunt Pokemon in virtual game.

Warwickshire Police caught the family on Tuesday after travelling 14 miles to Kenilworth from Bedworth while playing Pokemon Hunt. This is a Japanese game for smartphones where people can hunt virtual Pokemon in the real world. A £200 fine was given to the man for taking his family out.

PC Jones took to Twitter and tweeted, “Travelling from Bedworth to Kenilworth in the late evening to “Pokemon Hunt” is not essential. We will enforce blatant breaches of the lockdown and this is what happened this evening.

“A £200 fine has been issued. Please #StayHome. PC Jones.”

The £200 fine was for “contravening the requirement to not leave or be outside the place they live without a reasonable excuse”. With the UK now in its Third National Lockdown, people are only allowed to travel for essential reasons, to access medical treatment and to buy essentials.

