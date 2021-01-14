Falles Festival Cancelled In Spain’s Valencia

FALLES festival, scheduled for March, cancelled in Spain’s Valencia

In a not so surprising move, the Valencian government announced the cancellation of the annual Falles festival on Thursday, January 14. Held in March each year, Falles is of the most important festivals in the region. In commemoration of Saint Joseph, the festival is market with stunning fireworks displays and parades.

Speaking after a meeting, the Mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, confirmed the cancellation of Falles, saying: “We must wait for a more convenient situation.”

During the meeting, the mayor made reference to the Covid relief fund agreed between the Generalitat, Provincial Councils and City Councils, which will allocate €120 million to companies and freelancers throughout the Valencian Community, and assured that those performers and traders who typically take part in the Fallas won’t be left out.

On Wednesday, January 13, The Bishop of Alicante-Orihuela, Jesus Murgui, announced on Wednesday, January 13, that all Holy Week (Semana Santa) processions and public celebrations will be cancelled for the second year in a row as the coronavirus pandemic refuses to loosen its grasp on the community.

