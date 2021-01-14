Driver Hits Bridge in Fuengirola

A serious traffic accident occurred when a truck collided with a bridge today in Fuengirola.

The vehicle involved was a skip hire type vehicle and was driving through the underpass at Sohail Castle when it collided with the bridge at around 11.40 am.

Specialist crews had to cut the 30-year-old driver free from the mangled metal and smashed glass.

Apart from cuts bruising and serious shock, the driver had a relatively lucky escape with no major injuries. He was taken to a hospital nearby in Fuengirola to be treated accordingly.

An investigation into the road warning signs, conditions, and driver error has begun.

