DONALD TRUMP JR Urges Elon Musk To Build A ‘Save Free Speech’ App to compete with Twitter and the other platforms



Donald Trump Jr has sent a request in a video on Instagram to tech billionaire, Elon Musk, suggesting he could be the person to build a new App to compete with the Big Tech platforms that have banned his father.

In his video, Trump Jr says, “I am not looking for a conservative echo chamber. I want a platform to argue my ideas versus someone else’s and not just people in a place telling me what I want to hear”, and calls upon Musk as the right man for that, “Elon, why don’t you do that? Get out there and come up with a concept. I think you are literally the guy to save free speech in America”.

There has been no sign of a reply yet from Elon Musk, but, he did tweet to say how he felt about Trump’s bans, “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech”.

A few days before that he had replied to an account he follows on Twitter, who had posted saying they are not happy that “an extremely tiny percentage of people having huge and mostly unprecedented power over the way we communicate”, to which Musk had replied, “Probably less than a few dozen primary decision-makers. Technically, only three”.

