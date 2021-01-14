Dead Animals with a Story exhibit at Rotterdam museum adds a new body

THE Rotterdam Natural History Museum is building up a strange collection entitled Dead Animals with a Story and the latest addition is a stone marten which electrocuted itself when it broke into an electricity substation.

Investigators discovered the animal’s dead body after much of the region of Achterhoek was plunged into darkness as up to 10,000 volts flowed through the intruder’s body.

The body was soon snapped up by museum curator Bram Langeveld where it will join two other martens, one which brought the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland to a halt and the other which plunged a teaching hospital in the Dutch city of Groningen into darkness.

Other bodies included in this somewhat bizarre exhibit include and electrocuted pigeon, a shocked rat which gnawed through electric cables, a sparrow that knocked over 23,000 dominoes during a world record attempt and a hedgehog that was addicted to McFlurry ice cream who got its head stuck in the carton.

Although its closed at the moment, the collection which shows the imposition of mankind on the natural world can be viewed on the museum’s website.

