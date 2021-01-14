Dangerous attacker still at large in Costa del Sol area

THE man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and her friend with acid in Cartama, Malaga on Tuesday, January 12, named as Jose Arcadio Dieng Nafoir, 26, is suspected to still be on the Costa del Sol.

Anyone who spots him or has any information, should contact the National Police on 091, the Guardia Civil on 062 or any of their Local Police forces.

He was last seen following a high speed chase involving the National Police, Guardia Civil, and Local Police, when he abandoned his dark grey Volkswagen Golf in Mijas, on an exit from the motorway, near the Muslim cemetery.

He is now thought to be in another car, possibly a stolen Ford Focus, and police believe he is still in the area, as he has friends and relatives in the Mijas and Fuengirola area and is also well-known in Marbella, where he had previously attacked another woman, the mother of his child.

His attack has left his ex-girlfriend in a critical condition in hospital with burns to more than 60 per cent of her body, and he is considered to be extremely dangerous. The authorities have asked that anyone who spots him not approach or try to detain him, but immediately call them.

The suspect, who has an extensive criminal record, is originally from the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa and also goes by the name Hamin or the nickname ‘El Melillero’.

