Covid infections at four residences in Axarquia

Covid infections have been reported at four residences in Axarquia – two in Velez-Malaga and two in Rincon de la Victoria.

THE Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) has published the impact of the pandemic on nursing homes, with 922 infections across the region – 543 residents and 379 members of staff.

Seventy-one residents are in hospital and a further 1,751 in preventative isolation.

The following residences in Axarquia have reported infections: Almudena Alzheimer’s residence in Rincon de la Victoria where 26 residents and seven staff have tested positive; Boffer Residence in Rincon de la Victoria with 16 residents and 12 staff infected; and Torremar Residential Centre and Seniors Residence, both in Velez-Malaga, each with one employee infected.

