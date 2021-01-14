Controversial Kate Hopkins Joins UKIP In Time For Leadership Contest

CONTROVERSIAL English media personality Kate Hopkins joins the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in time for the party’s leadership contest.

The party confirmed on Twitter that the 45-year-old, who was suspended from that platform after violating its hateful conduct policy with her opinions (which have often sparked controversy), is entering the world of politics.

The right-wing media figure, who made it to the semi-finals of series three of The Apprentice before deciding to leave, posted a video on the party’s Facebook page saying she was joining the group in order to “stand with ordinary Brits”.

“People always ask me when am I going to get into politics, when am I going to do something smarter than just gob off on social media,” she said in the video.

“But I do see that the time for just being on social media and just having opinions is wearing thin and is probably time for somebody like myself, who is at the pointy end of the spear most of the time, to make more of a formalised stand.

“And I am tired of seeing my fellow countrymen knocked down for going for a walk or trying to have a cup of tea. And I am not happy about people being imprisoned in their own homes.

“And I will certainly will no longer tolerate the fact that so many people can’t say what they think, even stopping themselves saying stuff when they think it because they know they will be found to be wrong or someone will try to take something for us.”

Ms Hopkins went onto say that she had the advantage of being “far more free to speak her mind” because she had “lost everything” and now was the time for unity.

She added: “I recognise that I don’t speak for anyone but myself, but I do stand with ordinary and decent Brits who need someone to help their voices be heard, who need someone speaking up a little bit on their behalf and to realise that they are not alone.

“I want to stand with ordinary Brits. It’s time that I made and formalised that stand and that’s the reason I’ve decided to join UKIP.”

One Twitter user responded to the announcement by saying: “If Katie Hopkins is Britain’s voice of common sense then we’re f*cked.”

