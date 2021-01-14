Confederate flag waver caught

Capitol police announce they have caught the flag-waving man seen on social media millions of times.

The law enforcement officers arrested a man who appeared to be carrying a confederate flag through the “HILL” during a riot.

CNN was told that Kevin Seefried of Delaware was identified as the man in the photo that has been seen millions of times and is possibly one of the riots’ most infamous photographs.

Details of the charges against this man were not available at the time, and CNN claims they want the FBI to comment and that they will continue to ask for more details about the arrest.

Recent calls were made from all sides for Donald Trump to declare President-elect Mr Joe Biden as the winner to quell further riots and disorder.

