Company working to safely remove vehicles from ferry which ran aground

THE company which owns the Bentago Express, the ferry which ran aground off Gran Canaria in storms on January 7, with passengers and crew stranded on board overnight, is working to refloat the ferry in order to safely disembark vehicles.

Fred Olsen Express has confirmed that the floatability of the ferry, which has been moved to Agaete Port, has improved notably. The aim is to continue to make it more buoyant so that the vehicles can be taken out in total safety. It is hoped that the operation will be completed today, Thursday, January 14.

After several attempts to tow the boat to safety between January 7 and January 8, the coastguard ship Salvamar Nunki, transported the 59 passengers (58 adults and a baby), six firemen who were on board and six crew members to the port, as well as several pets who were travelling on the ferry.

