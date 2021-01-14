CATALONIA extends restrictions and municipality confinement until January 24

The Catalan Government has announced on Thursday, January 14 the extension of current restrictions in the community for one more week, until January 24, due to a surge of cases in the region. Under current measures, introduced on January 7, movement between municipalities is prohibited and only shops less than 400 metres square are allowed to open – all shopping centres are closed, as are gyms and indoor sporting activities.

In Catalonia, 4,473 new infections have been registered in the past 24 hours as well as an additional 122 deaths. According to data from the Department of Health, 2,541 people are currently hospitalised with coronavirus, 497 of whom as rein a serious condition in the ICU.

Although the central government has ruled out the possibility of national home confinements, many municipalities such as Galacia, La Rioja, Navarra and Menorca announced new restrictions on Wednesday, January 13, such as extending the curfew and closing bars and restaurants.

The Junta de Andalucía will meet on Friday, January 15 to announce tough new restrictions for the area which will likely include municipality confinement.

