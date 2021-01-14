THE Vice President of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea demands that the Government reconsider home confinement option as Covid cases are getting worse throughout the country.

-- Advertisement --



Francisco Igea demanded today (January 14) that the Government reconsider the option of home confinement because “it is not the time to make any other calculation” and it is “reasonable” to think about that possibility that may necessary “in a few days” if the curve continues to rise as in the last few days.

In the press conference after the Governing Council, the vice president announced that the Board is going to implement new restrictive measures, such as “recommending” that residents stay home “except to go to work” and avoid meetings with people not living together.

Igea said: “We are going to see how far we can go legally,” fully aware that the state of alarm enables certain measures, but reserves the home confinement for a decision of the central government.

The vice president has suggested that “in a few days” between 50 and 60 deaths will be registered in the community, “perhaps even many more”.

Yesterday (January 13), it was reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) that Castilla y León registered an excess of 8,269 deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year, mainly due to the high incidence caused by Covid-19 since March, according to the statistics of total deaths published.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Castilla y León Demands Government Reconsider Home Confinement”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.