Boots And Superdrug Start Dishing Out Covid Vaccines From Today.

Boots and Superdrug outlets have started dishing out coronavirus vaccines this morning, Thursday, as No10 finally turns to the high street to deliver its lockdown-ending promise of immunising almost 14million people by mid-February.

The branches are among six independent pharmacies across England which were converted into Covid hubs today. They will be able to administer hundreds of jabs a day between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm.

More than 200 community chemists in the pipeline for the end of the month, the NHS said, as more supplies of the jabs arrive. Boots in Halifax, and Superdrug in Guildford, will be in the first group to hand out the injections, alongside Andrews Pharmacy in Macclesfield, Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, north London, Woodside Pharmacy in Telford and Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes.

The stores have been picked because they are capable of delivering large volumes of the medicine and allow for social distancing inside. They are also geographically spread across the country, however, some regions have so far missed out on the initial wave of pharmacy-led services.

