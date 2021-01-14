BLAIR Secretly Advising Starmer On How To Deal With The Pandemic behind the scenes



Former Prime Minister and Labour leader Tony Blair, has reportedly been holding secret talks with the current leader of the labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, on how to deal with, and respond to, the pandemic crisis.

Blair, for some months now, has been very vocal in his criticism of the way the Government has handled the crisis and is known to have had meetings with Boris Johnson, calling on the Government to change its two jab vaccination programme and instead focus on giving as many people a single dose of the antidote as possible.

The official spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said, “Yes they speak, as Keir speaks to all former leaders of the Labour Party”, whilst refusing to reiterate on when they last met or talked, adding, “Tony Blair has played a really important role in the last couple of months in terms of putting forwards proposals for how the Government can improve its testing system, and how it could roll out the vaccine”.

When asked if he thought Sir Keir would welcome Mr Blair back to a position in politics, either in The House Of Lords, or The House Of Commons, he replied, “That is a question for Tony”.

