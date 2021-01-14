BAR breaking curfew in Spain’s Olivia has a creative excuse to try and avoid fines

A bar in Olivia in the Valencia region of Spain was shut down on Wednesday afternoon, January 13, for having more than twenty people on the premises after the 5pm deadline. According to Covid restrictions in the Valencian region, all bars and restaurants must close their doors at 5pm, and no more than four people can socialise at one table.

Not lying down easily, the bar owner claimed that they were all there at 6:30pm because they were filming a cooking show for a Valencian regional television, though according to the Guardia, they couldn’t show a shred of evidence to support this. Officials collected details of everyone in the bar and they will all be subject to fines for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

