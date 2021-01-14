ATHLETIC BILBAO Beat Real Madrid To Reach Final Of Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao has defeated Real Madrid 2-1 to progress to the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 17, where they will play Barcelona.

Raul Garcia, Athletic’s prolific goal-scorer again scored twice tonight (Thursday) at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, to knock the holders out of the Spanish Super Cup.

Garcia pounced on indecisiveness in the Madrid defence to latch on to a through ball and slot into the bottom corner in the 18th minute, and then he doubled his tally by converting a penalty in the 38th after Inigo Martinez was taken down by Inigo Martinez.

Real pulled a goal back by of course Karim Benzema in the 73rd minute which was initially ruled offside but a VAR check overturned the referee’s decision and the goal was awarded.

The Frenchman put the ball in the net again soon after and was again given offside but this time the VAR decision went against him.

Athletic will play Barcelona on Sunday in Seville after the Catalans overcame Real Sociedad 3-2 in a penalty shootout yesterday, following a 1-1 draw in the other semi-final.

