Andy Murray Tests Positive For Covid Putting His Australian Open at Risk

BRITISH tennis star Andy Murray tests positive for Covid putting his appearance at the Australian Open at risk.

The 33-year-old Scot, former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner, is isolated at home but is said to be in good health at the moment

It is unclear whether Murray can participate in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season which will begin on February 8. Murray was supposed to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights over the next 36 hours.

Murray is confident that he will be able to arrive in Australia later than initially planned.

All players must be quarantined for fourteen days upon arrival in Australia, and the rules state that a player may only compete in the Australian Open after a negative test.

The tennis player and his team are, according to the UK media, trying to reach an acceptable solution with the competition director, Craig Tiley.

News about Murray’s positive test comes after the quarantine controversy reported a few days ago which revealed that some of tennis’ top stars, including World number one Novak Djokovic, number two Rafael Nadal, and 23 time Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams, are supposedly starting their 14-day quarantine in Adelaide rather than Melbourne.

