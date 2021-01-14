All charged up in Altea

ALTEA now has a charging station for electric cars at the Garganes-Basseta car park and another near the Palau Altea.

They were installed thanks to a subsidy from the Valencian Institute for Businesses Competitiveness (IVACE) which manages and plans the region’s energy policies.

“The town hall wants to contribute to the municipality’s sustainability by installing these charging stations, whose use is free for the public,” said Altea’s Infrastructures councillor Diego Zaragozi.

The councillor also revealed that the town hall intends to install more charging stations as part of its ongoing plans for efficient use of energy.

