Alicante Autonomos Ask For Tax Exemptions Before Aid

Leader of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazon, has appealed to the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, to apply more pressure to the central government to reduce tax contributions for the self-employed in the region. Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, January 14, Mr Mazon reiterated that, although aid measures would be welcome by businesses who have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, “the most immediate” item on the agenda should be a reduction in the tax burden.

“Between all of us, we have to make a very special effort to activate funds, but it is not all about these non-refundable aid packages, since the most immediate support should be to reduce the tax burden on the self-employed,” Mr Mazon said.

He added: “It is of little use starting fund after fund, if we do not send a clear message to the Government of Spain asking that it immediately eliminates the quotas for the self-employed until they are actively producing again.”

Mr Mazon concluded by asking for “forcefulness” from Puig in demanding tax exemptions as the most immediate and effective measure for alleviating the financial burden caused by Covid-19.

