Acid attack suspect escapes on foot after high-speed chase

A HIGH-SPEED chase to catch Jose Arcadio D.N., 26, suspected of attacking his ex-girlfriend and another woman with acid in Cartama, took place in the early hours of this morning, January 14, along the Costa del Sol.

Despite the participation of National Police, Guardia Civil, a helicopter, and Local Police forces from Torremolinos, Benalmadena and Mijas, the suspect eventually got away, having abandoned his dark grey Volkswagen Golf in Mijas, near the Muslim cemetery.

Following the appeal for citizen participation to locate the suspect, whose attack has left his ex-girlfriend in a critical condition in hospital with burns to more than 60 per cent of her body, there were several calls to the authorities claiming to have spotted him.

At around midnight, the suspect, who has an extensive criminal record, was caught by a speed trap on the A-45 Las Pedrizas motorway in Casabermeja.

A chase began during which the motorway was closed to other traffic and the suspect reached speeds of up to 200km/h. However, at one point, smoke began to billow from his vehicle which he abandoned on an exit from the motorway and fled on foot. He is thought to have gone to the home of a relative in the town. At one point during the chase, he almost ran over a police officer.

His arrest is expected to take place within hours. He was already due to appear in court this month to respond to charges of abusing another former partner with whom he has a child.

