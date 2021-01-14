21 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Now In UK Enough For over-70s, Health Staff and Care Home Residents.

According to government sources, there are now enough doses in the UK to hit the target of injecting all over-70s, care home residents and health staff by February 15. Not all the vaccine consignments have passed regulatory checks – and many are yet to be put into vials.

However, the fact so many logistical hurdles have been jumped is a major victory in the fight against coronavirus. Boris Johnson tonight, Wednesday, pledged a ‘big, big stream of vaccines’ would arrive over the coming weeks with a total of three million already been given out.

The government aims to offer vaccines to 15 million people – the over-70s, healthcare workers and those required to shield – by mid-February and millions more by spring. By autumn, the rest of the adult population, another 21 million people, will be offered a vaccine. The speedy rollout of the vaccine to vulnerable people is seen as critical to reducing the pandemic’s death toll and relieving pressure on the NHS.

