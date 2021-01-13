YouTube Suspends Trump’s Channel Over ‘Incited Violence’ Allegations.

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel ‘crossed the line’ of the platform’s policies, the company said.

A recent video on Trump’s channel had incited violence, YouTube said. That video has now been removed. When asked, YouTube declined to share details of the video that earned Trump the suspension but said it will revisit the decision after the one-week timeout.

Until now, YouTube had been the only remaining major social media platform not to have suspended Trump in some fashion. Facebook has suspended Trump’s account “indefinitely,” while Twitter has banned Trump completely.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended.”

YouTube also said it will be taking the extra step of disabling comments underneath videos on Trump’s channel.

