Woman and partner suffer transphobic attack in Barcelona

A YOUNG woman has reported on social media that she and her partner suffered a transphobic attack from residents in the Horta area of Barcelona.

She explained that they had been beaten by four local residents and had to be taken to hospital. One of them suffered a broken nose.

They said the attack was made worse by the fact that they knew the attackers.

The City Council and the Observatory against Homophobia have already put in place protocols to be followed in these cases and condemned the events, while putting all the necessary support within the reach of the victims. “Effective policies are needed” they have claimed on their Twitter account.

On the other hand, the councillor for Citizenship Rights and Participation of the Barcelona City Council, Marc Serra, has also publicly condemned the attack and has offered the victims “all legal and psychosocial support that they need”.

🔴NUEVA AGRESIÓN POR TRANSODIO a chica #Trans y su pareja en Barcelona. Esto es sangrante¡¡ hasta donde nos va a llevar la escalada de odio hacia personas trans? Desde @PlataformaTrans exigimos medidas URGENTES que le pongan freno y nos protejan. NuesTrans vidas también importan pic.twitter.com/oHjR92A9ed — Mar Cambrolle Jurado (@CambrolleMar) January 12, 2021

