WhatsApp says It’s NOT giving all your data to Facebook.

WhatsApp has clarified it is NOT giving all your data to Facebook after witnessing a surge in Signal and Telegram users- both major competitors.

-- Advertisement --



WhatsApp has published a new FAQ page to its website outlining its stances on user privacy in response to widespread backlash over an upcoming privacy policy update. The core issue relates to WhatsApp’s data-sharing procedures with Facebook, with many users concerned an updated privacy policy going into effect on February 8th will mandate sharing of sensitive profile information with WhatsApp’s parent company.

That isn’t true, the company says, the update has nothing to do with consumer chats or profile data, and instead, the change is designed to outline how businesses who use WhatsApp for customer service may store logs of its chats on Facebook servers.

That’s something the company feels it is required to disclose in its privacy policy, which it’s now doing after previewing the upcoming changes to business chats back in October.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WhatsApp says It’s NOT giving all your data to Facebook”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.