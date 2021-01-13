US Will Require All Arriving Passengers To Get Covid-19 Test Within Two Weeks.

The new restrictions, that will take effect within two weeks, will require air passengers to get a Covid-19 test within three days of their flight to the US. Anyone flying to the US will soon need to show proof of a negative test for Covid-19, health officials said.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the UK. Covid-19 is already widespread in the US, with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travellers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more rapidly. The CDC order applies to US citizens as well as foreign travellers. The agency said it delayed the effective date until January 26 to give airlines and travellers time to comply.



