US SECRETARY OF STATE Claims Iran Is Al-Qaeda’s ‘New Home Base’, that the Iranian government are allowing them to operate from there
Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, addressing the National Press Club, in Washington DC, on Tuesday, publically accused the Iranian government of allowing Al-Qaeda to use the country as their new home base, but offered no hard evidence to qualify his statement.
Pompeo said, “Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime’s protection”.
Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister immediately called Pompeo’s words “warmongering lies”, with Pompeo going on to confirm for the first time that Abu Muhammad al-Masri, the terrorist organization’s second-in-command, had definitely died in the attack on August 7, but did not elaborate.
He suggested people were wrong to think Iran, a Shia Muslim power, would be bitter enemies with a Sunni extremist group, just because they historically consider Shia’s to be heretics, saying, “Masri’s presence inside Iran points to the reason that we’re here today. Al-Qaeda has a new home base, it is the Islamic Republic of Iran. As a result, Osama Bin Laden’s wicked creation is poised to gain strength and capabilities”.
He added, “The Iran-al-Qaeda axis poses a grave threat to the security of nations and to the American homeland itself, and we are taking action”, then saying the US has formally declared two al-Qaeda leaders as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorists’, naming Mohammed Abbatay, also known as Abdul Rahman al-Maghrebi, and Sultan Youssef Hassan al-Arif, offering a reward of $7m (£5.1m) for information leading to the capture of Maghrebi.
