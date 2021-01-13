He added, “The Iran-al-Qaeda axis poses a grave threat to the security of nations and to the American homeland itself, and we are taking action”, then saying the US has formally declared two al-Qaeda leaders as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorists’, naming Mohammed Abbatay, also known as Abdul Rahman al-Maghrebi, and Sultan Youssef Hassan al-Arif, offering a reward of $7m (£5.1m) for information leading to the capture of Maghrebi.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Secretary Of State Claims Iran Is Al-Qaeda’s ‘New Home Base’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.