US Executes First Woman In Nearly Seven Decades.

Lisa Montgomery, a convicted killer who strangled a pregnant woman and then cut the unborn baby from her womb, was executed in a federal prison in Indiana early Wednesday, January 13. She was the first woman executed in the federal system in nearly seven decades.

Montgomery was convicted of strangling a Missouri woman who was eight months pregnant in 2004 and taking the unborn baby, who survived. The 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The Supreme Court early Wednesday lifted an appeals court stay that had blocked the execution, and it denied a request for a stay filed by Montgomery’s attorneys that raised mental illness concerns. “The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight,” Kelley Henry, an attorney for Montgomery, said in a statement.

Henry has said that Montgomery suffered from severe mental illness that was “exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers,” and her lawyers sought a chance to prove her incompetence.

The execution of Montgomery comes in the waning days of the Trump administration, which in 2019 announced plans to carry out the first federal executions in 17 years. President-elect Joe Biden has suggested he would put a moratorium on the federal death penalty.

