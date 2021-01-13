UK Covid deaths surpass 100,000 mark

UK Covid deaths have today surpassed the 100,000 mark with 1,564 reported in the last 24 hours.

THE government figures for Wednesday, January 13, bring the total to 101,160.

Public health experts have said this is a sign of “phenomenal failure of policy and practice”, with data showing that almost one in 660 people in the UK have died of Covid-related causes since the start of the pandemic.

This is one of the worst coronavirus mortality rates in the world at 151 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Spain has a rate of 116 per 100,000 inhabitants to date.

Gabriel Scally, a visiting professor of public health at the University of Bristol and a member of the Independent Sage group of experts, said the 100,000-plus death toll was an indictment of the way the pandemic had been handled, reports The Guardian.

He said that it is “an astounding number of preventable deaths from one cause in one year”, and added it is a “sign of a phenomenal failure of policy and practice in the face of this new and dangerous virus”.

As of January 10, there have been 93,418 Covid-related deaths based on those with coronavirus on the death certificate, and an additional 7,742 within 28 days of a positive test, since.

