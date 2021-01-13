Two years in prison for attacking doctor in Malaga city

A MAN has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for attacking a doctor when she was treating him in his home in Malaga.

The events took place in January 2019 in the entrance to an apartment building in Malaga city when the emergency services had been called to the address to attend to a man who had fallen down the stairs. He refused to be treated, and when the team of doctors and paramedics was leaving the building, he attacked the doctor from behind, hitting her around the head with a walking stick and threatening to kill her.

He has been sentenced with perpetrating an aggravated attack against a medical professional using a dangerous object, and because he had a previous suspended sentence, he has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison, as well as having to pay compensation.

