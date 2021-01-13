Two footballers fired for breaching curfew in Mallorca

TWO players from Mallorca football club B have been dismissed for breaching curfew.

Bryan Reyna and Samu Alex Pinto, were arrested and spent several hours in the custody of the police after failing to abide by the health restrictions in place in the Balearic Islands.

Reyna, 23, played for Peru and arrived to play in Mallorca for the 2017-2018 season before being loaned to Toledo, Alcoyano, Barakaldo and Las Rozas.

After being dismissed from Mallorca for lack of discipline, he plans to return to Peru and play in Cantalao in 2021.

Pinto, 21, had spent two seasons on loan to Barakaldo and Las Rozas and soon found a place to go as he has been offered a spot with UE Olot.

