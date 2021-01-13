Twelve Bottles of Wine to Return to Earth after Year in Space

TWELVE bottles of Bordeaux wine will splashdown on Earth after spending a year in space orbiting the planet for scientific research.

The twelve bottles of Bordeaux wine were launched into orbit last year in an experiment to test the effects of space sedimentation and bubbles. Scientists believe the wines will offer and insight into how agricultural products can fare if humans one day make their homes off our own planet.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule, designed by Elon Musk’s company, will land off the coast of Tampa, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night after leaving orbit on Tuesday. Alongside the wines are hundreds of grapevines and elaborate equipment.

In February, the wines will be tested by France’s top sommeliers to detect the effects of space on their taste. They will then be subjected to rigorous laboratory examinations. The project was launched by Space Cargo Unlimited, which aspires to become a galactic haulier if human activity in space increases.

“Our goal is to tackle the solution of how we’re going to have an agriculture tomorrow that is both organic and healthy and able to feed humanity, and we think space has the key,” said the company’s director, Nicolas Gaume, according to AFP.

