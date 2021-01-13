TRUMP fan dies by suicide after Capitol arrest

Christopher Stanton Georgia, aged 53, was found dead in the basement of his home in Alpharetta by his distraught wife on Saturday, January 9. Georgia had been arrested on January 6 for taking part in the riots instigated by pro-Trump supports who stormed the US Capitol building, resulting in several deaths.

-- Advertisement --



Georgia faced up 180 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000 after being charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police,” the police report stated.

Georgia’s “extremely distressed” wife phoned 911 when she found him and saw that there was “blood everywhere.” Officers recovered two semi-automatic rifles from the house.

A neighbour, Jace Carreras, said Georgia was a “loving father” who “always had a smile and loved cutting his own grass.”

“I never heard him speak badly to anyone about anyone,” Carreras said.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Fan Dies By Suicide”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.