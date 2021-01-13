Torrevieja Agrees To Online Exams

TORREVIEJA agrees to hold exams online this semester

Councillor for Education of the Torrevieja City Council, Ricardo Recuero, has announced after several meetings with the Association of University Students (ADEUGT) that this semester’s exams will be held online rather than face to face due to the worrying increase in coronavirus infections in the community.

Ricardo Recuero assures that “from the Department of Education we are aware of the difficulty that the change of the system entails, but we advocate for it as a solution to the great problem that is occurring at the health level at the moment”.

The announcement comes just days after bosses at the University of Alicante insisted that all precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of teachers and students for the first semester exams to take place face-to-face, despite a call from thousands to have the tests online.

