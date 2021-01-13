Tom Hanks to host Biden inaugural TV special.

Tom Hanks, along with an array of American stars, will appear on a TV special to celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration. Hanks is often described as Hollywood’s nicest star, so according to industry pundits, it makes sense that the world’s favourite big-screen legend will front the show, titled Celebrating America.

Events to mark the inauguration have been significantly scaled back this year due to the pandemic and security concerns. Instead of in-person performances, the 90-minute show, entitled Celebrating America, will air live in the States right after the ceremony on 20 January.

Biden and Harris’ swearing-in at mid-day on January 20 is still scheduled to occur on the Capitol steps. However, Americans have been encouraged NOT to travel to the location following the insurrection riots on January 6.

As reported Wednesday, the FBI is taking threats issued against Biden’s and Harris’s life seriously, there will a high military presence in Washington.

