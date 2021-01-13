The Government Of Andalucía To Announce A Tightening Of Mobility Restrictions on Friday.

The president of the community of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has put together a series of tougher measures, agreed with the regional government, that will be announced on Friday, January 15.

After a meeting, late last night, with the Advisory Committee on high-impact public health alerts in Andalucía, it was decided that ‘new stricter measures that affect mobility and economic activity within the community will, unfortunately, have to be taken’. said Mr Moreno.

It was also suggested that the central government “should start thinking about whether to take a measure such as total confinement” for the whole of Spain .”

Concerned about the rapid spread of the virus in La Linea and the recent surge in cases in Andalucía itself has led the community President to make the decision as, according to reports, he cannot wait the 14 days normally left between announcements to bring in the new restrictions.

We will all have to wait until Friday to hear all the details, but the President, when asked, would not rule out total confinement for the region.

Please check back on Friday for the update on this serious announcement that is likely to affect the whole of Andalucía.

