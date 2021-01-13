Student becomes one of first flouters to stump up £10,000 Covid fine

A Nottinghamshire student has become one of the first people in the country to stump up for a £10,000 Covid fine.

THE 20-year-old has paid the cash – more than enough to pay for an entire year of tuition at his university – after police were called to a report of a party at a time when Covid cases in the county were reaching critical levels.

The third-year Nottingham Trent University student was given the £10,000 fine for hosting a gathering of more than 30 people in Lenton on October 20.

The party was uncovered by Nottingham City Council led Community Protection Officers on a proactive patrol before police were called.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This should send out a warning to people that it is really not worth breaking the law when it comes to Covid legislation.

“Most people in Nottinghamshire fully support and understand the reasons why the law is in place – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed by a wave of patients affected by the virus which thrives on social contact.

“Sadly there is a minority for whom enforcement is left as the only option.”

All payments of fixed penalty notice fines issued under coronavirus legislation on behalf of police forces in England and Wales are processed by the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

The funds from these payments are distributed to local authorities in England and Wales, in line with legislation.

