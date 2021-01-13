Spain registers highest number of daily Covid infections once AGAIN

The Ministry of Health has reported that 38,869 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, January 13, the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Sadly, 185 more people have lost their lives to Covid in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in Spain from the pandemic up to 52,878.

-- Advertisement --



According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, 391,398 people died in Spain between March 15 and December 27, compared to 311,196 who died in the same period in 2019 – this amounts to more than 80,000 more deaths than would be expected in a normal year.

The Ministry has also reported that the coronavirus cumulative incidence rate has also leapt up and now stands at nearly 493 cases per 100,000 people; this is the highest figure since the middle of November. Currently, Extremadura has the highest number of new cases at 1,131, followed by Madrid with 627 new infections and the Balearic Islands with 612.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Registers Highest Number Of Daily Infections AGAIN”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.