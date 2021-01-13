Spain Has Vaccinated More Than 500,000 People- Half of the Doses it Has in Stock.

The Ministry of Health in Spain said that a total of 581,638 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered. It also reported that another doses 93,597 of the vaccine has been administered in the last 24 hours.

Spain has already received more than a million vaccines. Another shipment arrived at the beginning of the week from Vitoria airport as, due to bad weather, the flight had to be diverted from Madrid’s Barajas international airport.