SPAIN delayed lowering VAT on masks for 7 months despite getting the go-ahead from Europe

The opposition has criticised the Spanish government for “lying” about not being able to lower the price of face masks, which are mandatory in Spain, when the European Commission gave permission to all states in the European Union on April 3 of last year to lower the VAT on masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) required in the fight against Covid-19. The government did eventually lower the VAT on face masks from twenty-one to four per cent on November 17 after repeatedly insisting that EU prohibited the reduction.

“Months ago I asked the European Commission if they had really prohibited reducing the VAT on masks, as our Government said. Today they have responded to me, through official channels, that since April 3 it could have been done. We deserve a government that does not lie to us,” José Ramón Bauzá of Ciudadanos (Cs) wrote on Twitter.

