South African Covid Variant Found In Germany

MUTANT South African Covid variant has been found in Germany

The Social Affairs Ministry in Baden- Württemberg confirmed on Tuesday, January 12, that the first case of the new mutant Covid strain, originally found in South Africa, has been detected in Germany for the first time.

The Ministry announced that the variant was found in a person who had returned to Germany with family after a long trip to South Africa. Although the entire group, consisting of three families, tested negative on their return home to Germany, they began having symptoms within a few days; the families were consequently tested again and six members were positive, five for the original strain of coronavirus and one for the South African mutation.

The South African Covid variant has previously been discovered in the UK, Finland, France and Israel, with many countries now banning passengers from the country.

