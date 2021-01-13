Shark Washed Up On Alicante Beach Contributes To Species Conservation

SHARK washed up on a San Juan beach in Alicante contributes to the conservation of the species

A huge two-meter-long blue shark that washed up on the beach of San Juan in Alicante on December 31 has made a massive contribution to the conservation of the species, as scientists were able to extract viable sperm from the corpse for the first time ever. Experts who examined the dead shark at the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology (ICBIBE) at the University of Valencia said that the specimen was a large adult male, 285cm long and weighed 81kg.

Scientists were able to use a new cryopreservation technique to extract the sperm sample and store it.

“We have worked for more than two years on the development of this technique, using sperm from other species of sharks. It is the first time that viable sperm has been recovered from a stranded animal of this species and frozen for storage, obtaining motile sperm after thawing.

Undoubtedly, it is an important step to contribute to the conservation of sharks that are in danger of extinction”, explained Juan F. Asturiano, researcher at the UPV’s Aquaculture and Biodiversity Group.

