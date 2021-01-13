‘SEX AND THE CITY’ Stars Will Earn More Than $1 Million Each Per Episode for the New Series



A report by Variety last Monday 11, has revealed that the three stars of the upcoming new series of ‘Sex And The City’, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, will earn more than $1million each, per episode, for the HBO Max series.

The new revival series, titled ‘And Just Like That….’, will feature the three actresses, minus Kim Cattrall, who declined to take part again in her role as Samantha Jones, over a suspected clash over the salaries, and all three of them will act in the roles of executive producers, along with Michael Patrick King, the original co-creator of the award-winning TV show.

Early information via a press release says that the episodes will follow the women, in New York City, “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.

