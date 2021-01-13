POLICE in Seville are reportedly dismayed at the release of five suspects connected to the city’s BMW gangs of reckless high-speed robbers two months after their arrest.

In November 2020, five young men were jailed after a high-speed robbery across Seville ended with their arrests. They are suspected members of a BMW gang, a loose-knit group of robbers who regularly ram raid stores in the Andalucian capital before making off at high speed, often in their namesake vehicles.

-- Advertisement --



On November 13th, 2020, the young thieves robbed an Aromas perfume store on Calle Andres Segovia before being arrested by police following a dangerous pursuit in their Seat Leon along the city’s Avenida Kansas City main road.

Despite their brazen and high profile crimes, which prosecutors say could number “half a dozen” between February and November last year, no suspected member of a BMW gang has yet to formally serve a prison sentence. The gangs can be found across the city, and are characterised by their dramatic high-speed getaways in stolen cars.

This recent group of suspects was released following an appeal, with the court ruling that there was insufficient evidence to link them to the gang’s previous smash-and-grab heists. This has dismayed Seville’s frustrated police force, who are often put in danger during high-speed pursuits of the gang. The suspected ringleader of one group has amassed 21 convictions and yet has not served a real prison sentence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seville’s Infamous BMW Gang Released 2 Months After Reckless Robbery”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.