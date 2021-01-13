Seville Nursing Home Fire May Have Been Caused by Cigarette

INVESTIGATORS probing the cause of a deadly nursing house fire near the centre of Seville believe the blaze may have been caused by a badly put out cigarette.

On Tuesday, January 6th, an elderly woman lost her life and several others were injured as flames tore through the Domus VI-Adorea nursing home near Seville’s Santa Justa train station. Emergency services were aided by local residents in saving the property’s residents, and are now investigating the cause of the Three Kings Day fire.

Officers from Policia Cientifica (scientific police) and the Homicide Unit of Policia Nacional are currently pursuing the theory that the blaze may have been sparked by a poorly extinguished cigarette stub on the property.

According to reports, the fire began in a small laundry room used for storing sheets and clothes. Staff at the residential facility told investigators that one woman would regularly smoke in the room secretly, and had been warned not to by the staff in the past.

Investigators are pursuing the theory that the blaze may have been caused by the woman not extinguishing her cigarette properly, which may have caused the sheets to catch fire. It is understood that alcoholic hand gel dispensers, distributed throughout the building due to Covid-19, may have accelerated the blaze.

A Policia Nacional spokesperson told local media that, although police are giving serious attention to this theory, it is one of several lines of inquiry being pursued. The Andalucian capital’s emergency services have been widely praised for their rapid response to the fire. Local buses and taxi drivers also flocked to the scene to transport residents to hospitals, while locals of the Huerta de Santa Teresa area gave their support by offering blankets and shelter to residents amidst the panic.

